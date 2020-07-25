Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $280.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

