Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $233.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

