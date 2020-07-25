Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 5,110 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

MET stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

