Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 109,135 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,547.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,135 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,610,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,104,000 after buying an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

