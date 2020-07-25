Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

