Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,628 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.