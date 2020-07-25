J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

