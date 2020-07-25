ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

