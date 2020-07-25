Iterum Therapeutics PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

ITRM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

ITRM opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

