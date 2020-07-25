IT Tech Packaging (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $41.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised IT Tech Packaging from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

