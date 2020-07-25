iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $21.44

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.44. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 4,455,152 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

