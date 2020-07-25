iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after buying an additional 116,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.