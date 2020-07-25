iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IEF opened at $122.34 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

