iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SHYG opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53.

