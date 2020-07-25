Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup cut their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of IRTC opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $599,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,918 shares of company stock worth $21,419,976 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

