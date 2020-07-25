Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Ari Bousbib Sells 46,080 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ari Bousbib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00.

NYSE:IQV opened at $157.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,951,000 after purchasing an additional 722,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Iqvia by 427.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 348,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

