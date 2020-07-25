InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $397,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $34,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,151. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,004,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.