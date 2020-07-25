Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 210,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 80,943 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

PFE opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

