Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,609 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors owned 3.66% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 212.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLB opened at $25.83 on Friday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

