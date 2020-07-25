International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of International Paper by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 129,259 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

