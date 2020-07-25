InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.86% of InterDigital Wireless worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

