Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

PPRQF stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

