Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 386,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

