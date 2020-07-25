Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

