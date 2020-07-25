Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 6.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

