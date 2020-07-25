Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

