Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

