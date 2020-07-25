Intact Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.33.

Shares of IFC opened at C$137.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.