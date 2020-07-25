Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Eric Benjamin Sells 14,912 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PODD opened at $196.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.53.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Insulet by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.