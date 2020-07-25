Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $7,243,709.70 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $3,422,223.82.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $731,031.12.

On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $224.44 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $92,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

