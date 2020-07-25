Insider Buying: CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Purchases 17,620 Shares of Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy bought 17,620 shares of CRYO-CELL International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $145,365.00.

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

