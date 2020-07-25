INLOCK (ILK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 110.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $16.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.47 or 0.05309538 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016587 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,304,274 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

