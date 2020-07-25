Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,817.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

