Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

ITW opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.