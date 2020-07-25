IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells $4,800,000.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INFO stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

