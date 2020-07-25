IFG Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

