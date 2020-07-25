IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IDEX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $124,464,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

