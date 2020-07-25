IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

