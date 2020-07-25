IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Shares of IDYA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
