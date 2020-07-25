IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

