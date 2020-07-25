IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Announces Earnings Results

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.14. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

