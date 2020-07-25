Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

