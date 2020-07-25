HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 99,072 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

