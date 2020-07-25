Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $187.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

In other Howard Bancorp news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,085 shares of company stock worth $54,153 in the last 90 days. 18.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.