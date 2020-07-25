Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

