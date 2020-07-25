HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

