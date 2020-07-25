Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 6.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

