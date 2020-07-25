Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

