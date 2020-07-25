Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

