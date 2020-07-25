Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

TLYS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

