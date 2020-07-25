Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

